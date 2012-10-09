BRIEF-Iraq's Mosul Bank Q1 profit falls
October 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank ( BayernLB )
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date October 16, 2017
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 41bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 41bp
Payment Date October 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BLB0QH2
