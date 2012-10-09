BRIEF-Iraq's Mosul Bank Q1 profit falls
October 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower CNP Assurances
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CITI, Goldman Sachs International,
HSBC, JPMorgan & Nomura
Ratings A+ (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
