October 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ASB Finance Limited

Guarantor ASB Bank Limited

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 5, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 45bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 45bp

Payment Date November 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS & RBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0194405350

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.