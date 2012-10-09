October 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower United Overseas Bank Limited

(UOB)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 17, 2022

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.575

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct September 2017 UST

Payment Date October 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UOB, ANZ & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.