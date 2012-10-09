October 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower GAS Natural Capital Markets SA

Guarantor GAS Natural SGD SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 24, 2017

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.771

Yield 4.187 pct

Spread 335 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 375.9bp

over the 0.5 pct OBL #163

Payment Date October 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Caixabank, Citi, Mitsubishi

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0843300947

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.