* USD/INR is expected to open at a new 1-week high versus its previous close of 52.72/73 on broad gains in the dollar overseas as investors are wary of taking on risk, amid concerns of weak earnings in the world's largest economy. * Most Asian units weaker to mildly positive versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Dollar demand from oil and other importers is also expected to boost the pair though some resistance is expected around the psychologically key 53 level with exporters likely to step in to sell the greenback, dealers say. * The pair is likely to move in a 52.60 to 53.10 band during the day, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)