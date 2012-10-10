* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.15 percent. * Dealers expect range-bound trade during the session in 8.14-8.16 percent band in absence of major cues. * September inflation data, due Monday, will be key before rate meeting on Oct. 30. * Brent crude slipped below $114 on Wednesday after a 2 percent jump the previous day, with a cloudy economic outlook offsetting fears about disruptions to Middle East oil supply as a conflict between Turkey and Syria escalated. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)