* The BSE index falls 0.5 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.5 percent on caution ahead of corporate earnings. * Blue chips that report earnings on Friday lead the fall in India: Infosys falls 1.4 percent, while HDFC Bank is down 0.9 percent. * Traders still welcomed a government panel report recommending India scrap a law that taxes asset transfers retrospectively. * The measure unveiled earlier this year was widely seen as targeting Vodafone after a controversial 2007 purchase of the Indian assets of Hutchison Whampoa, but foreign investors had worried the loose language could also ensnare portfolio investments. * Telecom shares extend fall over airwave surcharge concerns: Bharti Airtel shares fell 1 percent while IDEA falls 1.1 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)