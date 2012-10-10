* Shares in Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd surges 9.9 percent after announcing the National Stock Exchange had re-instated its trading facility across cash, derivative and currency segments. * Gains come after Emkay's erroneous trades had jolted markets on Friday, sending shares in the financial firm down by nearly 10 percent in each of the previous three sessions. * "We have now subjected all our trading and risk management systems to a further rigorous examination and have taken various steps to avert any such manifest error in future," Emkay says in a statement. * "We are well capitalized and continue to conduct our business for both institutional and retail clients," it adds. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)