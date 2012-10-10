* The RBI will auction 50 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 182-day bills later on Wednesday. * RBI is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.09 percent, higher than last week's sale cut-off of 8.0604 percent, according to a Reuters poll of 12 traders. * The highest forecast for the 91-day treasury bills in the poll was 8.12 percent; the lowest was 8.05 percent. * The 182-day t-bills are seen being sold at 8.09 percent versus the auction cut-off of 8.1388 percent two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for 182-day bills was at 8.12 percent, the lowest at 8.04 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)