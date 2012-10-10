* Shares in Tata Steel gains 0.6 percent a day after the company said its second quarter deliveries rose 5 percent from a year earlier. * Morgan Stanley says volumes are higher than its expectations, suggests Tata has started ramping up steel output thanks to newly-expanded capacity. * "We remain positive on Tata with a view that the company's structural change that is likely to begin in F4Q13 is not recognized properly in the stock price," the bank says in a note dated on Wednesday. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)