* India's overnight cash rate remains largely steady at 8.00/8.05 percent as demand for funds remains mostly stable in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * Traders estimate the net cash deficit in the system is around 600 billion rupees and this is likely to keep the cash rate within the 8.00 to 8.10 percent band this week. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window fell to 633.25 billion rupees from 652.95 billion rupees on Tuesday, suggesting cash conditions continue to remain around the central bank's comfort zone of 1 percent of total deposits. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 130.25 billion rupees so far at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent, while volumes in the CBLO market are at 295.60 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)