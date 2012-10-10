* Indian swap rates snap two-session fall, benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 6.97 percent, while the 1-year rate 3 basis points is up at 7.60 percent. * RBI accepts 25 bids for 633.25 billion rupees at repo auction, a third successive session of above 600 billion rupees deficit. * Dealer says market awaiting September inflation data which will be a key indicator ahead of the policy, with number likely at 7.70 pct, a 2012 high. * Barclays Capital says fiscal second-half borrowing calendar and recent drop in fixing are positive for bonds. It suggests being long on 10-year bonds and 1-,2-year OIS steepeners trades. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)