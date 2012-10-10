* The BSE index falls 0.64 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.68 percent, as profit-taking hits private lenders, including ICICI Bank. * Sentiment is also impacted by S&P's remarks that India still faces a one-in-three chance of a credit rating downgrade within the next 24 months despite a new drive for economic reform. * ICICI bank falls 1.1 percent after gaining 1.14 percent on Tuesday, while HDFC Bank falls 1 percent. * Blue chip capital goods stocks also hit by profit-taking: Larsen & Toubro falls 1.5 percent, while BHEL falls 2.4 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)