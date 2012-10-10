* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.15 percent from Tuesday's close. * Standard & Poor's said India still faced a one-in-three chance of a credit rating downgrade over the next 24 months, although a series of reform steps launched in September had slightly improved the country's prospects. * Bond yields momentarily touched a session high of 8.17 percent after the S&P announcement, but the impact was limited as S&P warning was not new, traders said. * A dealer said the market is awaiting September inflation data which will be a key indicator ahead of the policy, with number likely at 7.70 percent, a 2012 high. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)