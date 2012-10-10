Big oil, small U.S. towns see new reward in old production technique
* Carbon credit hike could insulate more U.S. oil from future busts
October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Enagas Financiaciones SAU
Guarantor Enagas SA & Enagas
Transporte SAU
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date October 02, 2017
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 102.83
Yield 3.615 pct
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 319.9bp
over the 0.5 pct April 2017 #163 OBL
Payment Date October 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Caixabank, JPMorgan, Societe Generale
CIB & Santander GBN
Ratings A- (S&P), A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 750 million
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0834643727
Temp ISIN XS0843938514
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Carbon credit hike could insulate more U.S. oil from future busts
* Shenhua Group, China Guodian merger to be tabled later -source (Recasts, adds sources, context)