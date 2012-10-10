* Delays announcement of second-quarter results

By Sruthi Ramakrishnan

Oct 10 Solid-state hard drive maker OCZ Technology Group Inc OCZ.O warned problems in its customer incentive program would result in a "significant" quarterly loss, sending its shares down by 42 percent.

OCZ also named a board member, Ralph Schmitt, as its new CEO and said it would delay the reporting of results for the three months to Aug. 31 and said revenue would be "materially lower" due to the unspecified problems. [ID:nMKW40106a]

"We are here to generate value for shareholders and we've failed at that mission," Schmitt, until now the CEO of chipmaker PLX Technology Inc PLXT.O, told analysts on a conference call.

"We've lost credibility but we'll gain it back with consistent execution that will achieve effective results."

The latest issue at OCZ follows a string of quarterly earnings below expectations, which had already helped drive down the value of its shares by two-thirds since early February.

The company, which counts Memoryworld Gmbh & Co and NewEgg as its biggest customers, said it also expects to report negative gross margins for the second quarter.

It had been expected to report second-quarter results on Wednesday but said its financial statements were still under review.

Schmitt said the company's cash position had declined and it had accessed a credit facility but he declined to give further details.

OCZ's previous CEO, co-founder Ryan Petersen, resigned as CEO last month. Schmitt, whose previous company, PLX, is being sold, has been an OCZ board member since April 2011. [ID:nL3E8KHA6R]

OCZ last month cut its revenue forecast for the second quarter to between $110 million and $120 million because of its supply chain problems. It had earlier forecast between $130 million and $140 million. [ID:nL4E8K58U2]

It blamed supply chain issues for its previous woes but analysts have questioned its strategy of not locking in long-term contracts with parts suppliers, unlike rivals such as Fusion-io FIO.N and Stec Inc STEC.O. [ID:nL4E8KI4ZY]

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company fell 42 percent to a low of $1.83 on heavy volume in early trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, before recovering a little to $1.89.

(Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Rodney Joyce)

