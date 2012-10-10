BRIEF-Magellan Financial Group says as at 31 May, total FUM was A$52.21 bln
* Total fum a$52.21 billion as at 31 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Celesio Finance B.V
Guarantor Celesio AG
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date October 18, 2016
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 370.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the OBL #161
Payment Date October 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,
ING & Royal Bank of Scotland
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN XS0843328526
DUBAI, June 5 Stock markets in Qatar and the rest of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council look set to drop on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.