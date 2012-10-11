* USD/INR seen edging further up towards 53.25-30 levels at open versus its previous close of 53.0450/0550 on the back of broad dollar strength globally. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Asian shares too trading weaker as forecasts of weak earnings in the world's largest economy underscored concern over global demand. * Traders, however, said exporters were likely to come in to sell dollars at around 53.30-40 levels and prevent a sharp rise in the pair. The pair is seen moving in a 53.00 to 53.50 band intra-day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)