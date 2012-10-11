* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.28 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.27 percent. * Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday as weak forecasts from U.S. corporate bellwethers underscored concern over global demand, particularly from China, and kept oil and other commodity prices under pressure. * Foreign investors bought 4.07 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, when the BSE index fell 0.86 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Investors are looking forward to October quarter earnings that begin later this week when information technology company Infosys and private sector bank HDFC Bank report their second-quarter results. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)