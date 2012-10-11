* Barclays Capital recommends long positions in India 10-year bonds with a yield target of 7.75 percent before end-December and 7.50 percent by end-March. * The 10-year bond yield was last at 8.15 percent. * RBI may buy 1.2 trillion rupees of bonds in the second half of fiscal 2012/13, or 60 percent of the planned issuance, to offset incremental liquidity tightness, BarCap estimates. * Banks likely to maintain excess SLR holding given continued slow credit growth and rising bad loans, they add. * Investors looking to buy debt and looking to extend duration can look at 8.83 percent 2041 and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds as both offer high coupons, says the note. * For investors looking to maintain duration close to 10-year and don't mind illiquid bonds, bank suggests the 9.15 percent 2024s. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)