* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.15 percent, down 1 basis point from Wednesday's close. * U.S. Treasury prices were firm in Asia on Thursday after they rallied following a solid 10-year bond auction the previous day, as uncertainty over the global economic outlook pushed Wall Street shares to one-month lows. * South Korea's central bank cut interest rates for the second time in four months on Thursday to bolster the economy through a global slowdown, raising hopes that the RBI may also act on Oct 30. * Inflation, however, remains a concern with headline inflation likely accelerating to its highest level this year in September to 7.70 percent, a Reuters poll showed.