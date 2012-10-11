* USD/INR edges marginally lower to 53.02/03 after having risen to 53.16 immediately after open as exporters step in to sell dollars, but the domestic share market performance is key for direction. * The pair had closed at 53.0450/0550 on Wednesday. * Traders predict a 52.80 to 53.20 range for the pair intra-day with shares and the related foreign fund flows being key in setting direction. * Shares trading down 0.1 percent after having opened stronger. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)