* The BSE index falls 0.15 percent while the 50-share NSE index is also down 0.16 percent on caution ahead of corporate earnings. * Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday as weak forecasts from U.S. corporate bellwethers underscored concern over global demand, particularly from China, and kept oil and other commodity prices under pressure. * Infosys Ltd falls 0.4 percent ahead of reporting its July-September earnings on Friday. * State-owned banks such as State Bank of India fall on concerns over rising non-performing loans. * SBI falls 1 percent while Canara Bank is down 1.5 percent. * Unitech Ltd gains 4 percent on Thursday after the company said it has agreed to dispose of its shareholding in its mobile joint venture Uninor after reaching a settlement with partner Telenor ASA on their legal dispute. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)