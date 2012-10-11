* USD/INR seesawing, currently at 53.08/09 versus its previous close of 53.0450/0550. The pair has so far moved in a range of 52.99 to 53.16. * Further gains are being capped by exporter dollar sales, while losses are being limited due to possible demand on the back of weak local shares. * Shares trading down 0.1 percent on caution ahead of corporate earnings. * The euro down as uncertainty over Spain's bailout prospects continued to spook sentiment, which is also dented by a drop in share markets due to worries about slowing global growth. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)