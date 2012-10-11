* Indian cash rates little changed at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent as demand remains fairly stable. * Traders do not expect cash rates to rise much beyond current levels as the central bank is infusing funds at the repo rate of 8 percent, while the deficit in the system will prevent rates from falling much lower even in the second week. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window rises to 692.65 billion rupees from 633.25 billion rupees on Wednesday, highlighting the extent of cash tightness in the banking system. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 125.42 billion rupees so far at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent, while volumes in the CBLO market are at 475.35 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.97 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)