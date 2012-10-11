* Indian swap rates nearly flat with the benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 2 basis points at 6.95 percent, while the 1-year rate is 1 basis point up at 7.61 percent. * Repo bids rise to 692.65 billion rupees at repo auction, a fourth successive session of above 600 billion rupees deficit. * Market awaiting September inflation data which will be a key indicator ahead of the policy, with the number likely at 7.70 percent, a 2012 high. * India's growth slump has passed and the economy will gradually recover over the next year, a Reuters poll showed, but the rate of expansion for this fiscal year will still be the weakest in a decade. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)