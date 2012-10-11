* USD/INR weakens to 52.73/74 versus its previous close of 53.0450/0550 as exporters and custodian banks sell the greenback. * Shares reverse losses and trade up 1 percent, with bellwether Infosys rising nearly 3 percent ahead of earnings on Friday. * Traders expect the USD/INR losses to be limited at around 52.65 levels with a range of 52.65 to 53.00 expected in the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)