* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.16 percent, unchanged from Wednesday's close. * Dealers say some position trimming is happening ahead of 130 billion bond sale on Friday. * August factory data is also due around 0530 GMT on Friday with a Reuters poll showing 1.1 percent growth annually in August after barely growing at all in July. * India's growth slump has passed and the economy will gradually recover over the next year, a Reuters poll showed, but the rate of expansion for this fiscal year will still be the weakest in a decade.