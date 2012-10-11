October 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nippon Life Insurance Co

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date October 18, 2042

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.0 pct

Spread 327.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date October 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi & JPMorgan

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

