By Chandni Doulatramani
Oct 11 Network automation company Infoblox Inc
(BLOX.N) expects the widespread adoption of the latest Internet
protocol, which regulates Internet addresses, to drive revenue
growth significantly toward the end of 2013, its chief executive
said.
"As the adoption of IPv6 grows, that will definitely drive
more business for us," CEO Robert Thomas told Reuters, but added
that the adoption will be somewhat slow over the next few
months.
Infoblox's automation products help manage Internet
addresses to save time and reduce human error.
The U.S. government had set a deadline of Sept. 30 for
federal agencies to adopt IPv6, the new Internet Protocol (IP)
that allows for far more addresses to be assigned than is
possible with the previous standard, IPv4.
But most federal agencies likely missed that deadline,
according to a recent report by the National Institute of
Standards and Technology.[r.reuters.com/gam33t
]
Europe and Asia have both run out of IPv4 addresses and the
United States will run out sometime in the middle of next year,
Thomas said, adding that managing IPv6 addresses without
automation would not be possible.
Infoblox, which competes with Alcatel-Lucent SA ALUA.PA
and Toronto-based BlueCat Networks, and currently holds 40
percent of the IP management market, has been gaining market
share from both these competitors, Thomas said.
Alcatel-Lucent declined to comment for this article, while
BlueCat Networks could not be immediately reached for a comment.
Thomas, Infoblox's CEO of eight years, said the company had
not seen dramatic growth in Europe over the last several
quarters, and does not expect the region to grow too much over
the next two or three quarters.
The company, which gets a quarter of its total revenue from
Europe, is now looking to the Asia-Pacific region, eastern
European countries and Turkey to help offset slow growth in the
rest of Europe.
Infoblox's revenue for fiscal 2012 ended July 31 was $169.2
million. The company had last month said it expects 2013 revenue
of between $195 million and $202 million. [ID:nL4E8K65Z6]
Infoblox, which has a market value of about $927 million,
has about 5900 customers including Boeing Co (BA.N), Caterpillar
Inc (CAT.N), Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L), Verizon Communications
Inc (VZ.N) and AT&T Inc (T.N).
The company, which currently has 531 employees, will hire at
least 100 more by July 2013.
Shares of Infoblox, which listed on the New York Stock
Exchange in April at $16, closed at $20 on Thursday.
