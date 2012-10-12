* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.03 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.26 percent. * Asian stocks and the euro steadied on Friday, but were on course for a losing week as worries about weak corporate earnings and slowing global economic growth limit the appeal of riskier assets. * Foreign investors bought 10.43 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, when the BSE index rose 0.93 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Infosys, India's no. 2 software services will report September quarter earnings. Infosys is expected to post a 24.9 percent rise in profit in the quarter ended Sept. 30 to 23.8 billion rupees ($453.59 million). * HDFC Bank, India's No. 3 lender, is expected to post a near 30 percent rise in net profit in the Sept quarter while asset quality is expected to be stable. (0930 GMT) * Also on watch, India will unveil August factory data on Friday with a Reuters poll showing a modest 1.1 percent growth annually. (0530 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)