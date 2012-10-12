* USD/INR seen opening largely steady versus its previous close of 52.6850/6950 with traders awaiting the domestic share market open for cues following the earnings announcement of bellwether Infosys Technologies due anytime now. * Traders expect the pair to move in a broad range of 52.50 to 53.00 in the first half of the session. * The euro rose slightly on Friday after snapping a three-day decline the day before when the International Monetary Fund said indebted euro zone economies should have more time to cut budget deficits, while the yen fell broadly as risk aversion eased. * Investors will also closely scrutinise India's factory output data due around 11 a.m. India's industrial output likely grew a modest 1.1 percent annually in August after barely growing at all in July, indicating weak domestic and global demand, a Reuters poll showed. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)