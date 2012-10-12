* USD/INR steady at its previous close of 52.6850/6950 as a steady euro prevents any gains in the pair while losses in domestic shares limit a major fall. The pair has moved in a band of 52.5550 to 52.73 so far in the session. * Shares in Infosys, India's No. 2 software exporter, fall over 8 percent after the company's revenue growth forecast for the fiscal year failed to meet market expectations. * The euro rises slightly after snapping a three-day decline the day before when the International Monetary Fund said indebted euro zone economies should have more time to cut budget deficits. * Traders see a 52.50 to 53 range on the pair until the factory output data due around 11 a.m. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)