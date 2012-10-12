* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 bp at 8.17 percent, ahead of August factory data. * Industrial output data, due around 0530 GMT, will likely show 1.1 percent growth annually in August after barely growing at all in July, a Reuters poll showed. * Dealers say some position trimming is happening ahead of 130 billion rupee bond sale. * Brent crude held above $115 a barrel on Friday, trading near four-week highs and on course for its biggest weekly gain in two months, supported by tensions between Turkey and Syria, lower output at North Sea oilfields and upbeat U.S. data. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)