* Yes Bank expects fiscal slippage at 5.5 percent (pct) of GDP in the current fiscal year versus 5.1 pct budgeted, which would need additional financing of about 400 billion rupees. * Bank says extra borrowing will not be via dated securities with funding via government's surplus cash balance and t-bills issuance. * However, if fiscal slippage is closer to 5.8-6 pct, government borrowing via bonds could be around another 300 billion rupees. * Bank says open market operations (OMO) support from RBI could be to the tune of 800 billion rupees, likely beginning in November. * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield likely to trade in 8-8.25 percent band in near term with a move towards 7.75 percent expected in March quarter.