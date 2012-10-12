* The BSE index falls 0.35 percent while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.28 percent on caution ahead of corporate earnings. * Shares in Infosys Ltd, India's No.2 software exporter, falls 6.9 percent after the company's revenue growth forecast for the fiscal year that ends in March failed to meet market expectations. * However, the company's revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal year does not include the revenue from Lodestone Holding AG, Chief Financial Officer V. Balakrishnan said on Friday. * HDFC Bank, which is expected to post a near 30 percent rise in net profit in the September quarter later in the day, gains 0.9 percent. * Also on watch, India will unveil August factory data on Friday with a Reuters poll showing a modest 1.1 percent growth annually. (0530 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)