* Citigroup upgrades India's Unitech to 'buy' from 'neutral' and raises its target price to 38 rupees from 27 rupees. * Upgrades comes after Unitech and partner Telenor dissolve telecom joint venture Uninor, reaching a settlement on their longstanding dispute. * The removal of the overhang makes Unitech an "attractive risk-reward" stock, while valuations are also compelling, Citigroup says in a note dated on Friday. * Unitech is seeing steady sales and new launches, while execution is showing signs of improvement, Citigroup argues. * However, bringing debt levels further will be key, the bank adds. * Unitech shares up 0.2 percent as of 0636 GMT. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)