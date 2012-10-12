* USD/INR currently wedged in a tight band and trades marginally weaker at 52.66/67 versus its previous close of 52.6850/6950. * Traders do not expect a fall in the pair on the back of losses in the domestic share market which would keep demand for the dollar from foreign funds looking to liquidate holdings alive. * A steady euro on the other side is expected to prevent any major rise in the pair. USD/INR has so far moved in a wide band of 52.5550 to 52.88 but has mostly held between 52.60 and 52.70 through most part of the day. * The factory output data surprised on the upside in August, but failed to have any major impact on markets. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)