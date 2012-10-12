MUMBAI, Oct 12 * India's inflation data will likely shape up as the most important economic indicator ahead of the RBI's policy review on Oct. 30. * A Reuters poll shows wholesale price inflation likely rose to 7.70 percent in September, the highest this year. * India's OIS rates shows investors are cautiously positioned for RBI to cut rates, but remain unconvinced it will happen this month. The 1-month OIS rate is trading at 7.92 percent, marginally below the RBI's 8.00 percent repo rate. * The rupee is expected to resume its rally next week and rise towards 52 levels, though a broad range of 51.50 to 53.50 over the next month is expected to hold. * Stock movements from corporate earnings results could impact foreign fund flows. * Among the big companies, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank will post earnings on Monday, while ITC and Tata Consultancy Services will post earnings on Friday. KEY EVENTS Monday: Sept. inflation data Monday: Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard visits India (Oct. 15-17) Friday: Weekly bank lending, FX reserves (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@re ters.net)