MUMBAI, Oct 12 * India's inflation data will
likely shape up as the most important economic indicator ahead
of the RBI's policy review on Oct. 30.
* A Reuters poll shows wholesale price inflation likely rose to
7.70 percent in September, the highest this year.
* India's OIS rates shows investors are cautiously positioned
for RBI to cut rates, but remain unconvinced it will happen this
month. The 1-month OIS rate is trading at 7.92
percent, marginally below the RBI's 8.00 percent repo rate.
* The rupee is expected to resume its rally next week
and rise towards 52 levels, though a broad range of 51.50 to
53.50 over the next month is expected to hold.
* Stock movements from corporate earnings results could impact
foreign fund flows.
* Among the big companies, Reliance Industries and
Axis Bank will post earnings on Monday, while ITC
and Tata Consultancy Services will post
earnings on Friday.
KEY EVENTS
Monday: Sept. inflation data
Monday: Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard visits India
(Oct. 15-17)
Friday: Weekly bank lending, FX reserves
