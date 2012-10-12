* Deutsche Bank upgraded Maruti Suzuki to "buy" from "hold" and raised its target price to 1,600 rupees from 1,100 rupees. * The bank sees earlier concerns on high levels of inflation, interest rates and widening of the gasoline-diesel price difference easing. * Says improving outlook for petrol vehicles and Maruti's strengthening position in diesel vehicles, key reasons for positive view. * Expects Maruti's domestic sales at 1.1/1.3 million vehicles in FY13/FY14 and "expect EBITDA margin to expand" 130 basis points (bps) to 8.8 percent in FY14. * Maruti shares up 0.26 percent at 1,372.70 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)