* Indian swap rates continue to be ranged, with the benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 basis points at 6.99 percent, while the 1-year rate is unchanged at 7.60 percent. * Repo bids fall to 458.40 billion rupees at the repo auction, its lowest in five sessions. * Rates unmoved after a modest rise in August industrial output of 2.7 pct on an annual basis, higher than a Reuters poll forecast of 1.1 percent. * Market awaiting September inflation data which will be a key indicator ahead of the policy, with the number likely at 7.70 percent, a 2012 high. * Analysts expect to see receivings as the market has started counting on a high possibility of rate cut if the inflation number comes below market estimates. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)