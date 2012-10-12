* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.18 percent, after the central bank set cutoff yield on benchmark paper slightly above market estimates. * RBI sets cutoff yield on 10-year at 8.1792 percent, higher than the 8.1701 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. * "There is some fear that the inflation number may surprise on the upside. So some market participants are preferring to sit light ahead of that," says a foreign bank dealer. * The wholesale price index, the country's main inflation gauge, likely rose to 7.70 percent in September from a year earlier, compared with 7.55 percent in August and far above the central bank's comfort level of between 4-5 percent, a Reuters polled showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)