* The BSE index falls 0.66 percent while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.56 percent heading to their first weekly fall after five weeks of straight gains. * Shares in Infosys Ltd drops 5.5 percent after disappointing investors with weaker-than-expected margins and took a conservative view on its full-year earnings. * Fears of high inflation data due on Monday is also leading to trimming of positions in financials ahead of the weekend. * ICICI Bank falls 1.3 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corporation is down 1 percent. * However, HDFC Bank, gains 1 percent after meeting forecasts with a 30 percent year-on-year rise in second quarter profit. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)