* Bank of America-Merrill Lynch reiterates its 'buy' ratings on Jet Airways and SpiceJet. * Indian airlines in the near-term will benefit from a stronger rupee, the temporary shutdown of Kingfisher, capacity discipline, and improvements in utilisation and yield. * Merrill still expects Jet Airways and SpiceJet to post losses in the second quarter of fiscal 2012/13 but expects the third quarter to be profitable. * Jet Airways rallies 2.7 percent, SpiceJet ends flat. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)