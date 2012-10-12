BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Bank of America-Merrill Lynch reiterates its 'buy' ratings on Jet Airways and SpiceJet. * Indian airlines in the near-term will benefit from a stronger rupee, the temporary shutdown of Kingfisher, capacity discipline, and improvements in utilisation and yield. * Merrill still expects Jet Airways and SpiceJet to post losses in the second quarter of fiscal 2012/13 but expects the third quarter to be profitable. * Jet Airways rallies 2.7 percent, SpiceJet ends flat. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.