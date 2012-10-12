* Stock investors are looking forward to inflation data, which is shaping as a key indicator ahead of the RBI policy review on Oct. 30. * A Reuters poll shows wholesale price inflation likely rose to 7.70 percent in September, the highest this year. * Corporate earnings will also be key, keeping shares volatile. * Among blue chip earnings, Reliance Industries will post earnings on Monday, while ITC and Tata Consultancy Services will announce results on Friday. * Auto makers, including Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra, will also unveil new models. KEY EVENTS Mon: Sept. inflation data Mon: Reliance Industries, Axis Bank earnings Mon: Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard visits India (Oct. 15-17) Tues: Maruti Suzuki launches the new Alto 800 model Tues: Tata Motors managing director Karl Slym faces the media for the first time since his appointment this summer Wedns: HCL Technologies earnings Wedns: Mahindra & Mahindra -controlled Ssangyong Motor launches its first model in India on Wednesday Thurs: ACC, Ambuja Cements earnings Fri: ITC, Tata Consultancy Services earnings Fri: Weekly bank lending, FX reserves (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)