* India's overnight cash rate remains in the range of 8.00 to 8.10 percent for a fifth straight session and currently trading at 8.00/8.05 percent, steady at its previous close. * Demand for funds remains stable in the first week of the reporting fortnight, but banks' borrowing from the repo window drops to 458.4 billion rupees from 692.65 billion rupees on Thursday. * Traders expect rates to remain around current levels for most of the next week and ease in the second half as demand is typically lower towards the close of the fortnight. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 107.53 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.07 percent, while that in the CBLO market stands at 649.30 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)