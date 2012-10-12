October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 18, 2016

Coupon 1.186 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.186 pct

Payment Date October 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Hypo

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000DHY3715

