BRIEF-Sealand Securities to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 9
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date October 18, 2016
Coupon 1.186 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.186 pct
Payment Date October 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Hypo
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000DHY3715
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)