October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Klovern AB

Issue Amount 650 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 19, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 400bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

ISIN SE0004868453

Data supplied by International Insider.