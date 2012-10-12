BRIEF-Sealand Securities to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 9
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
October 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower DNB Boligkreditt AS
Issue Amount 90 million euro
Maturity Date April 19, 2018
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 22bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date October 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Europe Ltd
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Covered Bond Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China